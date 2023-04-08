Why one couple decided to get married at SeaWorld San Antonio

This was the bride's first time visiting SeaWorld.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a beautiful day at SeaWorld as guests witnessed one couple getting married on Saturday in San Antonio.

Zachary and Stephanie decided to forgo the tuxedo and wedding dress attire for some wet suits as they tied the knot with some cute dolphins.

The couple initially had plans on getting married in 2025 but Zachary who is a helicopter pilot in the Army National Guard is scheduled to be deployed to the Middle East.

Then a couple of months ago after visiting SeaWorld Zachary came up with the idea of pushing up the wedding and celebrating their love at the park.