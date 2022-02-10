Got talent? Come show what you can do at Southside's Got Talent contest

Do you have talent? Well, it's time to showcase it!

SAN ANTONIO — If you've got talent, it's time to pull the tricks out of your bag because Southside's Got Talent is looking for its next performer!

The show is looking for musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, actors, comedians and magicians that are five years and older. The show says each contestant will have up to four minutes of stage time to show what they've got.

The auditions will take place over four weeks in March:

Auditions: March 5th - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Auditions: March 12th - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Auditions: March 19th - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Grand Finale: March 26th 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You can attend whichever audition day you want, but you have to attend one of the auditions to be considered for the grand finale. The show says these are the only audition dates. Contestants will be judged on the quality of their performance, stage presence and entertainment value, the show says.

Auditions will be held at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse located at 815 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78214. The Grand Finale event will be held at Colt’s Sport’s Park located at 11056 Applewhite Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78224.