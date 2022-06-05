South-side event to help homeowners begins Monday

The event is taking place at the Pre-K for SA south campus at the corner of South New Braunfels and Southeast Military Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Homeowners feeling stressed over sky-high increases in property tax appraisals may be able to find a bit of relief Monday night in south east San Antonio.

At 6pm Monday there's a free workshop to help property owners.

The event is taking place at the Pre-K for SA south campus at the corner of South New Braunfels and Southeast Military Drive.

District 3 council representative Phyllis Viagran is sponsoring the seminar where people can apply for exemptions, learn how to protest their valuations and get prepared for the review process.

A non-profit organization called "My City My Home" is able to help qualified property owners for free.

They'll be there with advice, along with someone from the Bexar County Tax Assessor Collector's office.

Tax collector Albert Uresti says more than 15-thousand property owners are behind in their tax payments at this time, so it's important to learn how to access free advice.