Q&A: Knicks Gaming's Hobson believes team has the right mix to secure NBA 2K League title

SAN ANTONIO — Five seasons ago, when the NBA 2K League was just beginning, Knicks Gaming secured the league's first title and penciled themselves into the history books.

However, the team has yet to reach the league finals, nor bring another banner to the franchise.

But league veteran, Malik "Original Malik" Hobson believes the 2022 squad has the right mix to power through the new season and bring the title back to New York City.

In this Q&A, Hobson discusses his outlook for Knicks Gaming, personal goals set for himself, and more.

Jeff: It's a new season, but what do you see as the outlook for Knicks Gaming?

Malik: Obviously, I'm not going to say anything less than the championship, because I feel like this team can do it. We have the pieces and the skill to do it. It's all about getting in there and taking it one game at a time and taking it one day at a time and getting better every single day.

Jeff: Where does the team need to improve? What do you like about the team early this season?

Malik: I feel like our biggest thing that we need to do better, or best, is close games. And we have times where our offense is stagnant and that's really all we really need to improve on, to be honest.

I feel like our defense is playing well. We probably have a top-five defense in the league right now if I had to say without looking at stats or anything. Or close to around there.

I just think our offense just has to be better, and that's really all it comes down to. We have to be better at one through five on offense.

Jeff: And what are you looking to improve on in your game this new season?

Malik: Definitely just playing at my tempo and making the defense play at my pace. Slowing some of my reads down. That's really about it, to be honest. I just need to lock in on controlling the tempo and controlling the pace of the game.

Jeff: What are your thoughts about the new 3-on-3 segment of the season?

Malik: Everybody's trying to find something first that'll put them over the edge. So, I like the 3-on-3 addition to the league. I have a little, tiny 3-on-3 experience.

My main component was always Pro-Am and my team, so the 3-on-3 is fairly new to me.