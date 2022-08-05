Man allegedly tries to break into house when homeowner shoots him in the stomach

When officers arrived, they found the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after he allegedly tried to break into a home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Wilmot Street on the city's west side.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they began to treat the man's wound in the ambulance. However, the man reportedly decided he did not want treatment, so he kicked the ambulance door and ran.

Officers were able to apprehend him, getting him back inside the ambulance.

SAPD spoke to the homeowner who said the man was in his yard, attempting to break into his home. The homeowner shot the man one time. Authorities are continuing their investigation.