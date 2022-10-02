Some home security systems, medical emergency devices could soon stop working

To make room for 5G, Cell service providers will soon drop the 3G network. Thousands of emergency devices still rely on the older network to communicate.

SAN ANTONIO — Some home security systems, emergency alert devices, and older phones will stop working by the end of the year, when telecommunications giants must drop the 3G network.

Cell service providers say the change is necessary to make airspace for 5G services. AT&T will drop 3G first on Feb. 22.

AARP experts say as many as 3 million Americans still use gadgets that rely on the third-generation network, which launched in 2001.

"Older people are more severely affected by this change and we're really concerned about getting the word out to them," said Tom Kamber, executive director for Older Adults Technology Services from AARP.

Flip phones, Life Alert-style emergency buzzers, and ankle monitors are among the other devices relying on the 3G band. Vehicle security assistants like OnStar may require an update, too.

There is no easy way to determine which gadgets are threatened.

"The devices that you have are not labeled '3G,' '4G,' or '5G,'" said Bill Signer, a political consultant that lobbies Congress on seniors' behalf. "The only way to know is to call up your provider."

You should assume devices made before 2019 need an upgrade, AARP experts say.

"If you're in doubt, check it," Kamber said. Customers can call their devices' makers to see if they need an update.

Kamber says service providers once intended to go door-to-door, replacing dated technology. Many senior citizens would not allow mechanics inside their home during the pandemic.

"Everybody had a plan a few years ago to make this work and suddenly the plan changed because of COVID," he said.

AARP has asked providers to delay the big switch to the end of the year, but it doesn't appear telecommunications giants will cooperate.