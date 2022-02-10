Brackenridge Park tree removal to be discussed by city leaders, parks officials

The proposed removal of over 100 trees at Brackenridge Park has ignited protests and is creating conversation among city officials.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive effort is underway to save trees in a San Antonio park.

Tonight—city leaders will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss removing over one hundred trees from Brackenridge Park.

Protesters say the project was recently approved in a planning commission meeting last month, but there are still other hurdles.

The project must be approved by the city’s Historic Design and Review Committee. The item was pulled from last week’s agenda and is rescheduled for Wednesday, February 16. San Antonio city councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez shared information about the project this week.

Next week the 10th at 6pm, we are going to have a virtual town hall to discuss the future of the park and the 104 trees the city is requesting removal for. We’re working on a flyer and whatnot but I want y’all to have the info nooow!



Please share! https://t.co/zInQ63n9HA — Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (@theloserteacher) February 4, 2022

For several days, groups have been protesting the removal of the trees in the park.

The trees are scheduled to be removed as part of a project aimed at rehabbing several historical resources—which city documents state have become a health and safety issue.

Those issues allegedly can’t be fixed without removing trees.

The project, according to city documents will also include rehabilitating an event plaza, a cultural trail, and other park infrastructure.

KENS 5 reached out to the city's parks and recreation department but were told that no one was available for an interview today.