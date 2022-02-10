Brackenridge Park tree removal to be discussed by city leaders, parks officials

SAN ANTONIO — A massive effort is underway to save trees in a San Antonio park.
Tonight—city leaders will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss removing over one hundred trees from Brackenridge Park.
Protesters say the project was recently approved in a planning commission meeting last month, but there are still other hurdles.
The project must be approved by the city’s Historic Design and Review Committee. The item was pulled from last week’s agenda and is rescheduled for Wednesday, February 16. San Antonio city councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez shared information about the project this week.
For several days, groups have been protesting the removal of the trees in the park.
The trees are scheduled to be removed as part of a project aimed at rehabbing several historical resources—which city documents state have become a health and safety issue.
Those issues allegedly can’t be fixed without removing trees.
The project, according to city documents will also include rehabilitating an event plaza, a cultural trail, and other park infrastructure.
KENS 5 reached out to the city's parks and recreation department but were told that no one was available for an interview today.
Tonight at 6:00 pm, a virtual town hall will be held to discuss the issue, which you can view by clicking this link.