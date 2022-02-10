San Antonio’s ‘Mariachi Kid’ gets frame of fame in Will Smith-led Super Bowl ad

Mateo Lopez has come a long way from bursting into song at Alamo City restaurants. He’s in the newest ad for the upcoming "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot.

SAN ANTONIO — Keep your eyes on Will Smith’s Super Bowl ad airing Sunday to see a local face: San Antonio singer Mateo Lopez.

The 7-year-old mariachi artist is in the 60-second push, which can be watched early here, to the Peacock network's upcoming show. Titled simply "Bel-Air" and debuting Sunday, it's a reimagined dramatic take on Smith’s hit sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The catchy, multicultural, revamped theme song video shows a frame of Lopez rapping the tune with AirPods in his ear. The Northside ISD student appears around the 18-second mark, amid a layered stream of other performers.

According to his father, Albert Lopez, the young singer recorded versions of the song in Spanish and English on Feb. 2. His dual-language education at Wanke Elementary School looks like it’s paying off.

“Man, I’m lost for words,” his father said about his son’s appearance in Smith’s video.

As for the "Mariachi Kid," his father said Mateo thanked the casting director for the incredible opportunity.