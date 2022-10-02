A firsthand look at opening day of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

For the first time in two years, one of San Antonio's biggest events has returned without major pandemic-era restrictions.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your cowboys hat, slip on those boots and saddle up, Alamo City: The city's premiere rodeo event is officially back.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo officially kicked off Thursday on the AT&T Center's grounds. From animals to concerts, carnival rides and games, there's plenty for the family to enjoy through Feb. 27.

KENS 5's Jeremy Baker found that out for himself, visiting the rodeo under sunny skies to check out the sights and sounds of day 1. Below he tries his hand, rapid-fire style, at a bottle-breaking, balloon-popping games and shark-fishing games on site (no reporters were harmed in the making of this story).

There's no shortage of carnival games at the rodeo! If you're as good as Jeremy and you pay to play, you can get a prize!

An inside look at rodeo pigs:

You get the pigs and raise it, then show it at the stock show. Then, you can breed them for future projects. When everything is done, the pigs then go to the slaughterhouse.

Rodeo Trivia: How well do you know the San Antonio Rodeo?