Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes

SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

Authorities said the man was hanging out outside his home when a group of people walked up and confronted him. It led to an argument, and at some point, shots were fired, hitting the man in the leg.

The man reportedly told police that he does not know why these people approached him. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.