Shipley Do-Nuts offering free donuts on National Donut Day

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

SAN ANTONIO — In celebration of National Donut Day, June 2, Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away a free glazed donut to each customer at all San Antonio locations.

Shipley Do-Nuts are unique in that they have a hexagon shape that the company says creates a lighter, fluffier texture.

National Donut Day is on Friday, June 2, the donut shop is offering the free deal from 5 a.m. to noon.

Click here for a list of Shipley locations in the San Antonio area.

