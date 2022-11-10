Sheriff Salazar joins others to address domestic violence in Bexar County

The sheriff will be joined by members of the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Salazar is speaking Tuesday morning to address the problem of domestic violence in Bexar County.

He will be joined by members of the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence to talk about data collected from a navigation line for family violence victims. That navigation line was recently implemented.

The following people will be speaking at the event:

Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff

Marta Palaez, Family Violence Prevention Services CEO

George B. Hernández Jr., University Health CEO

Dr. Sally Taylor, University Health Sr. VP and Chief of Behavioral Medicine

Eric Epley, STRAC Executive Director

Monique Diaz, 150th District Court Judge

Erica Haller-Stevenson, Metro Health Violence Prevention Administrator

Patricia Castillo, P.E.A.C.E. Initiative Executive Director

