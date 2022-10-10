Teens involved in deadly west San Antonio shooting are being detained

Five people are now in custody and the investigation continues.

SAN ANTONIO — Detained for ten days.

That’s the latest development in the effort to get justice for a murder last Tuesday where around 100 rounds were fired into the home of an innocent woman, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Monday, in juvenile court, Judge Lisa Jarrett ordered a 14-year-old and a 15-year old to remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Both teens are being held on deadly conduct with a firearm charges.

Bexar County investigators allege that when a drive-by shooting attack started on Bald Mountain, the two teens and a 17-year-old came out of the home that was under attack and returned fire, spraying the block with bullets.

Court documents allege bullets fired by the teens hit multiple vehicles and homes, including one house that was about 400 yards away.

Court personnel told the judge that both teens have already been involved previous cases, with the 15-year-old previously serving a term of probation for an unlawfully carrying a weapon charge and another of discharging a firearm. Although the teen successfully completed his probation, the serious nature of the new attack warrants detention, they said.

Prosecutors detailed a previous case against the 14-year-old, who was put on probation for his role in a fight at his school in which a teacher who tried to intervene was injured. That probationary term also ended successfully, they said. But, because neighbors are now living in fear, an argument was made to keep the teen in custody.

An attorney who represented both teens made a case for release, saying both could be put on monitors and supervised at home.

While the judge listened to all the arguments, she immediately ordered both teens to return to detention and to return for another hearing in ten days.

Meanwhile, a 17-year old who was also arrested over the weekend is charged as an adult.

Johnny Bermea is being held on a $40,000 bond on the same charge as the other two: deadly conduct with a firearm.

Online court records indicate Bermea was already out on bond for a previous charge.

Records show he was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm on August 21. A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office said even though he is accused of violating the terms of his first bond, he is eligible for bond on the subsequent charge.

The two juveniles arrested in connection with the initial attack remained detained as well.