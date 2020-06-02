SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School district says a second-grader brought a handgun to school in his backpack Wednesday.

The Hirsch Elementary School student told another student that they had the weapon in their backpack. His classmate then notified a staff member, who immediately confiscated the gun, SAISD said in a statement issued Thursday.

School administrators and district police discussed the situation with the child's parents.

The district said they "did not believe the student had any ill intentions, but any incident like this is serious and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken." The student never took the handgun out of his backpack.

SAISD said the incident "indicates that training around ‘see something, say something’ is taking root."

Read the full statement from the district below:



