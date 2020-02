SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opened today for the start of it’s 71st year. Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker took part in all the food, pig and cattle shows, as well as carnival games, and shows us what this year’s rodeo has to offer.

RELATED: Let's Rodeo San Antonio! 🤠 Day-by-day planner before you hit the grounds

RELATED: 70 truckloads of dirt moved into the AT&T Center for the Stock Show and Rodeo

RELATED: 2020 Rodeo sees new addition of 'Bustin' in the Barn'