SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver slammed into a minivan with three small children inside, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 South just before Military Drive.

Police said a man was driving the wrong way in a small car when he slammed into the van carrying a family of five.

The wrong-way driver and one of the adult minivan passengers were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Both of them are in their 40s.

The children's ages ranged from three to six years old and were reportedly not injured in the crash. Police did not report if the other adult was injured in the wreck.

Police said they suspect the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. They later tested him at the hospital, but the results were not reported.

