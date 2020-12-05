SAN ANTONIO — A former San Antonio Police Department officer who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge was indefinitely suspended without pay in mid-March. The disciplinary reports were released today.

In February, SAPD and the FBI announced former officer Sebastian Torres’s arrest after SAPD began an investigation into Torres for exchanging a number of sexually explicit videos and images with a female minor.

During an interview conducted in October of last year by SAPD, Torres acknowledged he’d been in “group chats” with at least one minor, and failed to report the possible exploitation of minors. Torres faces up to 20 years in a federal prison for the charge of distribution of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

Court documents show his sentencing has been scheduled for June 16.

