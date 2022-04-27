SAPD sergeant fighting demotion given after failing to report missing child to superior officers

A San Antonio Police Sergeant is appealing his punishment after records show he stayed off scene and didn’t notify superiors about a missing child in February 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Sergeant appealed his punishment after records show he was suspended and demoted due to his handling of a missing child case in February 2019.

The child was found safe on the city’s southwest side but attorneys for the city claim that doesn’t excuse the sergeant’s actions.

Cell phone video from a citizen shows them finding the boy safe the next day.

One of the officers assigned to the case was SAPD Sgt. George Lockamy.

He was demoted after failing to notify his superiors the child was missing the night of February 19.

The city states the sergeant failed to post a newsworthy event notification.

“For his behavior, I don’t think he’s taking the job as seriously as he should be,” Ananda Tomas with Act 4 SA, a police accountability group says the punishment should be upheld.

Attorneys for the city and Sgt. Lockamy called three different witnesses in the arbitration hearing on Thursday.

Officers were conducting the search for the missing child, but GPS records of Lockamy’s car showed he was parked in one spot, far from the scene, for nearly three hours. Lockamy instructed his officers to put out a BOLO but according to testimony, it was Lockamy’s responsibility.

The city attorneys said during their opening statements that Sgt. Lockamy neglected his duties.

Ben Sifuentes, Lockamy’s attorney claims the demotion is excessive. During his opening statements, Sifuentes claimed that SAPD Chief William McManus approached Lockamy and said “I’m contemplating demoting you, tell me why I shouldn’t.”

According to Sifuentes, the demotion also cost his client $3,000 in pay.

Each party did not want to comment on camera about the case.

Tomas feels the outcome of the case doesn’t change how she feels.

“Thankfully the child was found safe, but what if he hadn’t? What if the hours or whatever time period it was his superiors didn’t know could’ve made the difference”