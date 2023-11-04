SAPD searching for capital murder suspect

Justin Cliffe is wanted for capital murder after punching someone in the head, which ultimately lead to their death, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted for capital murder.

On March 5, officials say the victim was outside of a bar near Alamo Plaza when he got into a confrontation with two men and two women. During the confrontation, the suspect hit the victim, Justin Cliffe, which knocked him out.

The group did not try to help the victim, but instead stole from him, police said.

The victim woke up from being unconscious and was taken to a friend's house. While at the friend's house, police say the victim went unconscious again and was taken to the hospital where he died.

SAPD is asking that if anyone recognizes the group, to call detectives at (210) 207-7635.