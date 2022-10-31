SAPD: No active threat at Central Catholic High School after a 'fake call' was made

Just before 3 p.m., SAPD posted to its Facebook page that there was no danger to students and staff.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said Monday there was not an active threat to Central Catholic High School after a "fake call" was made.

Around 2:00 p.m., emergency crews and first responders were called out to the school on St. Mary's Street downtown.

"Preliminary information indicates a fake call was made about a threat at the school. The scene is secure and officers are assisting school officials," the post said.

Minutes later, school officials released a statement saying the lockdown of the school was lifted.

Chief William McManus spoke to KENS 5 on the scene and mentioned a recent situation at Jefferson High School in SAISD, where a similar false alarm caused parents to rush to the school. In that incident, there were tense moments between police and some parents who felt communication was poor.

"The parents were notified and they were on their way to pick up their student. It was completely different from Jefferson in the aftermath of the response," McManus said.

McManus also said the Uvalde mass shooting has many parents still on edge.

"Unfortunately in the wake of Uvalde, its fresh in the minds of everyone, how quick a response is needed, whether it is a hoax call or an actual event," McManus said.

McManus said officers followed the department's response policies that have been in place since before the Uvalde shooting.

See the full statement from Central Catholic High School below:

San Antonio Police have issued an all-clear at Central Catholic High School following what appears to have been a prank phone call about an active shooter on campus.

School President Jason Longoria says the school was placed on emergency lockdown immediately after the alert came in this afternoon.

Following protocols, students and faculty huddled in place until San Antonio Police did a room-by-room sweep of all classrooms and offices.

Students were then evacuated to the front of the school after each room was cleared by police.

All students are accounted for and no issues have been reported.

Central Catholic High School is asking CCHS parents to standby away from campus, and wait for directions on how to pick up their students.