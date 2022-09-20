Officials say misinformation caused parents to rush to Jefferson High School during lockdown

KENS 5 obtained video, from inside the school, which shows officers sweeping classrooms making sure students and staff were safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After Tuesday's false alarm of a shooting inside Jefferson High School, school officials say they will review the process of parent notification and reunification procedures. San Antonio ISD also said 29 district officers and 58 SAPD officers responded to the chaos.

KENS 5 obtained video, from inside the school, which shows officers sweeping classrooms making sure students and staff were safe.

Nehemiah Fernandez is a 14-year-old freshman at Jefferson. He was inside in class.

"Out of nowhere we just hear lockdown," he said. Lockdown."

However, as police investigated they realized there was no shooting. Officials also say misinformation caused parents to rush to the school. Superintendent Jaime Aquino said all protocol was followed.

"Our kids were safe," he said.

Fernandez said once it was on lockdown, his classroom door was locked and the lights were turned off.

"We just got to the side of the classroom by the wall," he said. "We all sat down. I want to say 30 minutes go by, we see two cops come in the door with big heavy guns. It was crazy."

He texted his mom, Amanda Lara, to let her know he was safe.

"I do understand parents panicking, scared and nervous especially after the Uvalde shooting," the mom said.

Lara was not one of the parents that showed up to the school. At one point, there were tense moments between parents and police. A window was broken with blood on the ground.

Lara does thank the nearly 90 officers who were there.

"For being here and doing what they could," she said. "And not taking it lightly. Because now days things like that we can't take lightly."

There were also reports of a fight between students, but the school district said that has not been confirmed.

Below is the letter sent out of school officials late Tuesday. They also say counselors will be at the school on Wednesday.

September 20, 2022

Dear Families and Staff:

I want to assure you that our unwavering priority is to keep everyone in our care safe from harm – every child and every staff member. We recognize that today was discomforting, and we want to share more information with you on the events that unfolded this afternoon.

Today, a lockdown was enforced at Jefferson High School after a caller reported to the non-emergency number of the San Antonio Police Department that a shooting occurred inside a classroom. Twenty-nine district officers and 58 San Antonio Police Department officers responded immediately to ensure the safety of the campus. They found no active shooting, and all staff and students were safe. There are unsubstantiated reports that a fight between students prompted the call, but this has not been confirmed by staff.

Please know that all police and school safety protocols were followed. Officers investigated room by room during the lockdown. Jefferson High School is a large campus, and although this search process is done as quickly and thoroughly as possible, the protocol takes time. For the safety of all involved, students and staff are not released until officers give clearance and lift the lockdown. Safety-first is the procedure we followed today, and will continue to follow, so that you and your loved ones remain safe.

We understand your concern, and we empathize with all of you. We recognize that students, family members and staff experienced great anxiety today. A counseling team will be available on campus tomorrow for those students and staff who need support.

Moving forward, we will review our process of parent notification and reunification procedures. We want to be as responsive as we are responsible. We will be following up very soon to share more information with all of our families on how we learned from this event and what new communication protocols we will implement.

We are very thankful that all students and staff returned home safely today. Many of us are parents ourselves, and all of our students are like our children. We will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe from harm.

Sincerely,

Jaime Aquino, Superintendent