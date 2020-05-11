SAPD: Motorcyclist killed in Loop 410 access road crash

Witnesses told police two vehicles ahead of the motorcyclist had to swerve to avoid the car stopped at the intersection.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a stopped car near an intersection on the Loop 410 access road, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Loop 410 access road at Evers Road.

Witnesses told police two vehicles ahead of the motorcyclist had to swerve to avoid the car stopped at the intersection, but the motorcyclist could not avoid it and laid down his motorcyclist in an attempt to stop. The male motorcyclist passed away from his injuries.

The victim's identity was not reported.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information from an official SAPD report.