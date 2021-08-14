SAPD: Man shot while driving on San Antonio highway

The victim reportedly told police that he was driving when someone started shooting at him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on the highway, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 West around Hildebrand Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police that he was driving when someone started shooting at him. He was shot one time in the upper thigh area. The victim then drove himself to his nearest relative's home on Blanco Road for help. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

He was not able to provide many details about the suspect or vehicle the suspect was in, police said. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.