Police search for man accused of robbing bakery employee at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bakery employee at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Nuevo Leon Bakery located on 1106 South New Braunfels Road.

Police said the suspect walked into the bakery and threatened the employee with a weapon. He demanded the victim give him all the money from the register, police said.

The employee complied and the suspect took off north from the bakery.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.