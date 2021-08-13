Chief McManus: Police kill suspect who shot at, injured SAPD officer

Authorities say the officers were responding to reports of someone being threatened with a gun on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an officer was shot twice when responding to a disturbance call on the east side Friday afternoon, and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect, a man in his 40s, was shot dead by a different officer soon after.

Police were responding to the area of Wycliff Drive and Willenbrock Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after SAPD received a report of someone being threatened with a gun, according to Chief William McManus. The armed individual tried to flee the area on a bike when the first officer arrived, sparking a brief pursuit.

The unidentified suspect, who McManus said had an extensive criminal history, opened fire on a second responding officer, hitting him twice "in the lower extremities." The first responding officer eventually encountered the suspect and fatally shot him, though McManus didn't say if that officer was being fired upon as well. It's also unknown how many shots that officer fired.

SAPD says they are still in the very preliminary stages of their investigation, but officers aren't searching for other suspects at this time.