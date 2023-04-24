SAPD looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Officials say Jenai Zavala was last seen in the 700 block of Matthews Avenue on April 16 at around 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen eight days ago.

Officials say Jenai Zavala was last seen in the 700 block of Matthews Avenue on April 16 at around 6 p.m. Police say she has a medical condition.

She is described as having dark hair and a dark complexion. She weighs 125 pounds and is 5'6" in height. She was last seen wearing a crop top, pants, a pink diamond ring, French bracelets on her left wrist and black sunglasses.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.

