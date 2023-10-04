Missing Everman boy: Texas Search and Rescue joins search for 6-year-old

Family members say they haven't seen Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez since Nov. 2022. His immediate family fled the country in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERMAN, Texas — After more than two weeks since the initial AMBER Alert was issued, another organization is joining the search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez in North Texas.

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) is helping Everman police look around the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, where the 6-year-old lived with his immediate family.

TEXSAR volunteers came from all across Texas and searched on foot, horseback, and with canines and drones. They're looking in wooded areas around the family's home.

"We've all got questions, everybody’s confused by this case, everybody’s got a lot of questions in this case, and that includes the investigative team as well," Police Chief Craig Spencer said Monday.

Spencer was joined by Todd Snyder, who leads TEXSAR’s missing persons unit.

"Obviously every case is important," Snyder told reporters.

"But I guess there’s a special place in your heart is when it involves a child that’s missing or lost."

Spencer said there's been no evidence to suggest the boy's remains are in the wooded area they're searching. Instead, he said, it's a place to start.

Search teams are not only looking for Noel but also any physical evidence that could help this case.

Community members are planning to hold a prayer vigil for Noel. The vigil will start at 8:30 p.m. at the Everman Civic Center on North Race Street.

"It does mean a lot to be able to give something back to the community," Chief Spencer said of the vigil.

"But we want to give more. We want to give answers. And we want to give justice."

Happening now: TEXSAR assisting Everman in its search for missing 6yo Noel Rodriguez. Teams are searching by foot horseback and drone. Also have canines trained for human remains detection. Chief announced last week Noel is likely dead. He’s been missing since 3/20 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/wH6EzsEDFX — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) April 10, 2023

What we know now about Noel's disappearance

Everman police first learned about Noel on March 20. The Texas Child Protective Investigations (CPI) reached out saying family members hadn't seen the 6-year-old since November 2022.

Police chief Craig Spencer said officers went to the home on Wisteria, where Noel's mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, said he was with his biological father in Mexico.

On March 23, CPI said they found the father who said he never got to meet Noel before he was deported to Mexico. Police tried to reach the mother again, but she didn't answer.

An AMBER Alert for Noel was issued on March 25. Later that night, authorities learned that the boy's mother, father, and six siblings boarded to flight to Turkey, then possibly India, on March 23. Noel was not listed on that flight.

On April 6, the chief said Noel is no longer an endangered missing person, and that investigators have determined he is likely dead.

Note: The following video was uploaded on April 6

Addressing rumors

In a search warrant obtained by WFAA, Cindy's brother stated to investigators that she told their mother that she sold Noel to an unknown female at a Fiesta Mart.

The brother also stated Rodriguez-Singh said that the unknown female should not be contacted over fears that Noel's mother could be reported to CPS, the warrant stated.

In the April 6 update, Chief Spencer said police have not found any evidence that Noel was sold or trafficked.

Spencer said investigators also disproved stories that the child was given to other family members, including the boy's aunt in Mexico.