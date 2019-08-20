SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a suspect who failed to stop and render aid after they struck a person crossing the street.

The incident happened Friday around 9 p.m. while the person was walking across the 10300 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a gray sedan slowed down momentarily after it struck the victim, but the driver did not stop to render aid. The victim is reported to have suffered serious bodily injuries.

The sedan fled the scene and continued north on Culebra Road, despite having damage to the left quarter panel and windshield as a result of the crash, police said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

