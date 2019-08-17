SAN ANTONIO — A few months after the discovery of burned human remains in Bexar County later identified as those of Norma Pacheco, authorities are asking that you keep an eye out for two men "who may be connected" to her murder."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the two men on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon. If you recognize them, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP or 800-252-8477.

It took two months for authorities to identify the remains as Pacheco after they were discovered in the northwest region of the country in early April. Social media tips had helped deputies reach their conclusion.

In June, Sheriff Javier Salazar said she wasn’t necessarily homeless, but “transient in nature," which could have played a factor in why she wasn't reported missing by family.

"Not only did they take somebody away from us, they hurt us," said Lori Cantu, Pacheco's daughter, over the summer when she was being remembered.