SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding the man they say shot at a car multiple times at a Circle K on the south side.

According to a release from the SAPD Crime Stoppers, on July 3, just before 2 a.m. a car with two people pulled into a Circle K in the 7700 block of South Zarzamora Street.

The suspect, a passenger in the car, was seen walking to the front door of the store before returning to the car.

SAPD

The victim drove into the parking lot shortly after the car carrying the suspect did.

Officials with SAPD said that as the victim began to drive out of the parking lot, the suspect got out of his car and shot at the victim's car multiple times before leaving.

The suspect car is possibly a 2000-2004 Toyota Camry.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25-30 years old with a medium build (photographed above).

Anyone with information on this incident can call 210-224-7867. If the information leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $5,000.