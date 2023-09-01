Suspect on the run from police hits innocent woman in head-on crash

San Antonio authorities said Tony Hughes was driving the wrong way on a highway access road when the crash happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A police chase involving a young suspect ended in a head-on crash that sent an innocent woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

It unfolded along the 7500 block of the Highway 90 access road, just before noon. Now the driver is behind bars and facing multiple charges.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said 24-year-old Tony Hughes was trying to get away from officers when he started driving the wrong way on the access road. An officer driving in front of the victim saw Hughes coming the wrong way and swerved to avoid hitting his car, according to a SAPD report.

A 27-year-old woman driving a white car behind the police unit couldn’t avoid Hughes, however, and he slammed into her car head-on.

The impact of the crash caused Hughes’s car to hit a telephone pole and roll several times before coming to a stop, according to police. Investigators said Hughes was able to get out of the car and tried to run before officers caught up with and arrested him.

He was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault, and failure to stop and render aid. Police did not say what prompted the pursuit.

According to online court records, Hughes was out on bond for a DWI charge and unlawful gun possession. He has a lengthy criminal record, having also served time for an evading arrest charge filed back in 2016.

In photos and a video shared with KENS 5, a child’s car seat is lying next to the victim’s car in the aftermath of Sunday's crash. It’s unclear if a child was indeed in the car, however, as SAPD says the only person injured was that 27-year-old driver.

They tell us that woman was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.