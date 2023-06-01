Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen on the 200 block of Stark Street on the south side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen on the 200 block of Stark Street on the south side of town Friday.

Maldonaldo is 4'11" tall, weighs approxinately 90 pounds and has brown eyes and wavy, shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue KippEespire jacket with black pants.

If you've seen her or know where she might be, please call SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210)207-7660.

