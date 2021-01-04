SAPD: Driver crashes into man trying to cross northeast-side street

The first driver who saw him reportedly swerved, but a second driver was unable to move, and crashed into the man.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed while crossing a northeast-side street, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Seguin Road near Wood Glen.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s lying in the eastbound lanes. Authorities said he passed away at the scene.

The first driver who saw him reportedly swerved, but a second driver was unable to move, and crashed into the man.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. They are not expected to face any charges. The roads were shut down in both directions as authorities further investigated the incident.