Dimmit County deputy hospitalized after being shot by wanted suspect, sheriff says

Authorities took the suspect into custody after he crashed attempting to flee the area.

SAN ANTONIO — A Dimmit County deputy is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after being shot in Big Wells Tuesday night, authorities say. The suspect is in custody after he crashed while attempting to flee the scene.

According to Sheriff Marion Boyd, the incident began when an interaction between the deputy in question and Rocky Carrizales, who was wanted on a federal warrant, escalated to the point where the deputy felt compelled to call for backup. As he did so, Carrizales allegedly opened fire on the deputy, shooting multiple rounds and hitting him in the lower abdomen, Boyd said.

Carrizales tried to leave the area in a vehicle, but crashed after losing control on a curve in the road. Boyd said he and another deputy arrived at the crash and exchanged gunfire with Carrizales after the suspect pointed his firearm in their direction.

Eventually, he was arrested and transported to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.