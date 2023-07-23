Up for grabs at SAPD's next auction: PS5s, Gucci shoes, Lincoln SUVs

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is set to auction off more items seized by law enforcement next week, among them leather boots, game consoles, jewelry and trucks.
Vehicles seized by SAPD will be auctioned off Tuesday at 3625 Growdon Road, starting at 6 p.m, while all other items will be sold Wednesday at 650 East White, starting at 6:30 p.m. All items must be paid for on auction day, while those buying cars have until 4 p.m. Friday to pick theirs up.
Eleven cars are up for auction, the newest a 2011 Nissan Altima. Other available cars include a 2006 Ford F-150, a 2007 Lincoln Navigator and a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Below are some of the items set to be auctioned off Wednesday; there are about 100 in all.
- All Power Pressure Washer
- Orbital sander
- Various new-generation game consoles, including Xboxes and PlayStation 5s
- Lucchese boots
- Yeezy and Gucci footwear
- Gold-colored necklaces and rings
- Ryobi generators
Payment can be made by cash or card, SAPD says. Anyone with questions can call (210) 207-7932.
