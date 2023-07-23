East-side church that suffered fire finds a temporary home

Since the fire, the community has rallied together and given the church strength to rebuild.

SAN ANTONIO — Christ Redeeming Community Church has found a temporary space to call home for now, after friends of the church donated a space for the congregation to worship after a July blaze.

Pastor David Funches says he received a call around 11 p.m. on July 9 from police saying the church was on fire. The back of the facility ended up being heavily damaged, and the rest of the church suffered at least some smoke damage.

Since the fire, the community has rallied together with cash donations, and now a temporary headquarters.

"It's not home, you know, but we thank God for overseers Ralph and Carolyn Barksdale that allowed us to use their facility," Funches said.

The church has given back to the community with food drives and gift cards provided to families in need. Pastor Funches describes the support as beautiful and wonderful, adding he is thankful.

Although the church experienced a tragedy, Funches says the congregation has become closer as a result during their mission of turning ashes into glory.

"I think that it's cemented us even more, because one of the things that the Lord kind of gave me is that were going to build back better," says Funches

