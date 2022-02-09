SAPD arrests 19-year-old murder suspect after months-long investigation

Investigators found evidence in the suspect's messages linking him to the Nov. 11 crime scene, according to arrest records.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a murder investigation stemming from a deadly November shooting.

On Nov. 11, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting along the 1600 block of Hermaine. When police arrived, they found Francisco Javier Nava Mendoza with a gunshot wound, an arrest affidavit states.

Mendoza, 52, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

When police further investigated, they found Mendoza had been shot while he was waiting in his car. Police also found that his cellphone was missing. When trying to determine where it was, they concluded it was turned off.

Police looked at nearby surveillance cameras that showed two men walking near where the shooting took place and breaking into a car, the affidavit states. The two men then walked down the street and tried to "flag down vehicles in what appeared to be an effort to be in need of a phone or help," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the victim could have been trying to help the two suspects, but was instead shot and his phone taken.

Other surveillance video, the affidavit states, showed a closer view of one of the suspects, identified as Auguston Kane Medelez. Further investigation eventually linked a search by Medelez for ammunition to the same caliber as that which was found at the murder scene.

Investigators also found Medelez sent messages using "a common term known to law enforcement when someone uses a gun in a crime."