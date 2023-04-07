Crash leaves one person dead and portion of Interstate 10 closed for hours, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are still on the scene after a multiple car crash led to one person dead and another injured on the northwest side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio Police.
The incident occurred near the southbound lanes of I-10 W and Santa Paula at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say there was one person dead at the scene and another sent to the hospital in critical condition.
The crash led to a portion of Interstate 10 closed for hours as investigators continue to process the scene near 10 p.m.
This is a developing story.