Crash leaves one person dead and portion of Interstate 10 closed for hours, SAPD says

The crash led to a portion of Interstate 10 closed for hours as investigators process the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are still on the scene after a multiple car crash led to one person dead and another injured on the northwest side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred near the southbound lanes of I-10 W and Santa Paula at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say there was one person dead at the scene and another sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash led to a portion of Interstate 10 closed for hours as investigators continue to process the scene near 10 p.m.