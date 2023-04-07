BCSO searching for man who fell off boat at Calaveras Lake

Officials say the victim's friend tried to rescue him Tuesday morning, but was unable.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Personnel with the Bexar County Sheriff's Marine Unit continue to search for a missing boater who fell off his vessel Tuesday morning on Calaveras Lake, near Elmendorf. The body of water is being closed off to visitors in the meantime.

The man, identified only as someone in his 30s, was reported missing around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Javier Salazar said his two friends also on the boat tried to search for him, but were unable.

Searchers are concentrating their efforts in a part of the lake that's about 23 feet deep, Salazar said, adding it's believed the victim wasn't wearing a vest when he went overboard.

Texas Game Wardens are assisting in the search, and the San Antonio Police Department was providing air support.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

