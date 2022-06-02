San Antonio resident wins $3 million in scratch ticket

The ticket was purchased at Mity Kwik #2, located at 13211 N.W. Military Highway, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is the big winner after claiming the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.

The winner is choosing to stay anonymous and not give out their identity. The winning ticket was the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.