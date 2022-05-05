Here are the Texas Lottery scratch tickets with $1 million jackpots

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021.
This week, a resident in Seguin was the lucky winner of a $1 million jackpot from the Ultimate 7 Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
But, that person is not the only one getting lucky! Several Texas lottery scratch tickets offer jackpots of that size. KENS 5 has compiled a list of current scratch tickets offering a $1 million prize as of May 5, 2022.
Below is a list of those tickets. The jackpot numbers change all the time so be sure to check the Texas Lottery website for the most up to date information.
$1,000,000 Frenzy
Four $1 million jackpots are left in this ticket.
$1,000,000 Jackpot
There are two $1 million jackpots left for this ticket.
500X Loteria Spectacular
There are three $3 million jackpots left for this ticket.
$1,000,000 Extreme Cash
There is one $1 million jackpot left for this ticket.
$1,000,000 Crossword
There is one $1 million jackpot left for this ticket.
$1,000,000 Ultimate
There are two $1 million jackpots left for this ticket.
$20 Million Supreme
All four $5 million prizes are left to claim on this ticket.
$200,000,000 Cash Blowout
Three $5 million prizes are left to claim on this ticket.
$750 Million Winner's Circle
There are four prizes of $3 million left to claim on this ticket.
Cash Celebration!
There is one $1 million prize left to claim on this ticket.
Cash Spectacular
There are three prizes of $2 million left to claim on this ticket.
Casino Millions
There is one $5 million prize left to claim in this ticket.
Instant Millionaire
There is one $2.5 million prize left to claim on this ticket and four $1 million prizes left.
Million Dollar Loteria
There are five $1 million dollar prizes left to claim in this game.
Power 200X
There are three $1 million prizes left to claim in this ticket.
Premier Cash
There are all four $2 million prizes left to claim on this ticket.
Ultimate 7s
There are two $1 million prizes left to claim on this ticket.