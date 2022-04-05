Seguin resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B Food Store #716, located at 1340 E. Court St., in Seguin.

SAN ANTONIO — A Seguin resident won the top prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game purchased at a Seguin H-E-B.

The winning prize was from the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.