I-37 closed at Hot Wells amid 'contained incident,' SAPD says

Police are asking that drivers avoid the stretch of highway on the southeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — Interstate 37 is closed in both directions at Hot Wells Boulevard due to a "contained" emergency that poses no threat to the public, officials with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers have been at the southeast-side stretch of highway since at lest 5:45 p.m., and announced the closure on social media. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

