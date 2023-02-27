NISD announces lone finalist for next superintendent

John Craft is set to take over from Brian Woods, who plans to retire this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — John Craft, a longtime educator and current superintendent for Killeen ISD, is on track to take over at San Antonio's biggest school district, and the fourth-biggest in Texas.

The board of trustees for Northside ISD announced Craft, a Temple native, as its lone finalist out of a pool of 34 candidates vying for superintendent. He's set to be the first new face to the seat since 2012, when outgoing Superintendent Brian Woods took the job on.

Woods announced in October that he would retire at the end of the current school year, capping a 31-year tenure with NISD, which services more than 100,000 students across the Alamo City.

Per state mandate, NISD trustees must wait at least 21 days before officially voting to anoint Craft as Woods' successor. Speaking after the announcement, Craft said he plans to be intentional about familiarizing himself with the district's massive population across its dozens of campuses.

“I’m looking forward to meeting individuals and learning about what’s working, are there things we can (do) to make that environment a bit better and tweak? If so, we’re going to work to do so," he said, calling NISD "a destination district."

The release cites his belief in "clear, concise communication" and "focus on strategic planning to improve student outcomes while managing future district growth," as well as Killeen's growth and renovating efforts during his time at the helm.

It was just earlier this month that Killeen ISD trustees voted to extend Craft's contract through 2027. He previously worked for districts in Carroll, Arlington and Hamilton before filling the seat of Killeen ISD superintendent in 2015.

