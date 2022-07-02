San Antonio detectives continue search for missing trailer with racing karts after weekend theft

A stolen truck and one kart have been recovered, but Kelly-Rae Robinson said her family is still missing their cargo trailer, three more karts and tools.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are returning a truck and kart to a family in the Blossom Park neighborhood two days after the vehicles went missing in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Home surveillance video captures two people approach Kelly-Rae Robinson’s driveway where her white 2015 Dodge Ram truck was parked and hooked onto a cargo trailer. Robinson said within four minutes, the people managed to drive off with the truck and trailer, even though they were both locked.

The truck contained tools for Robinson’s contracting business, and the trailer had four karts, tools, safety equipment and gear the family uses for racing at the Hill Country Kart Club in New Braunfels.

Robinson said the thieves left with more than $200,000 worth of personal property. Immediately after, the family filed a report with San Antonio police and called the insurance company.

“The last 48 hours have just been me trying to do everything I possibly can to get these images out there [on social media],” said Robinson.

Late Monday afternoon, a public information officer said detectives were able to recover one of the karts near I-37 and Pecan Valley. The stolen truck was also found but in the Laredo area. At last check, detectives said the three other karts, trailer and tools inside remain missing.

While relieved to hear about their discovery, Robinson still can’t believe this happened to her family and in the neighborhood she has lived in for more than 20 years.

“I don’t know anyone who would want to target us in this way,” said Robinson.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vehicle Crime Detectives at 210-207-7345.