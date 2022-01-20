Three-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting on the west side

The shooting was reported at around 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Moraima, which is near Castroville Road and SW 34th Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A three-year-old child is in critical condition after getting shot at a home on the west side of San Antono late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported at around 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Moraima, which is near Castroville Road and SW 34th Street.

Police say two people were shot in a drive-by. Officers arrived and found a man and the three-year-old child with gunshot wounds.

Both of them were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There are no other details about what led up to the shooting or a motive. No one has been arrested yet.