San Antonio commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month 2023

Here in San Antonio, we are celebrating on a large scale, including with the city's largest series of events, Fiestas Patrias.

SAN ANTONIO — HIspanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to illustrate the rich contributions and the continued impact of the Hispanic community.

It begins on Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15. It starts in the middle of the month because Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. It also begins the same week Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days.

Here in San Antonio, we are celebrating on a large scale, including with the city's largest series of events, Fiestas Patrias, as well as over a dozen events at the Pearl Brewery. Take a look at the list of activities below and if you know of any other related events, please email to news@kens5.com.

Fiestas Patrias

A month of events will be held in celebration and commemoration of Diez y Seis De Septiembre. They include:

September 8: Fotos y Recuerdos Exhibit Opening Reception at Centro Cultural Aztlan

September 15: El Grito Civic Ceremony & Cultural Program at Historic Market Square

September 16: 42st Annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade begins at the corner of Brazos and Guadalupe

September 16 – 17: LULAC’s Diez y Seis Fiestas Patrias at Historic Market Square

September 16 – 23: URBAN-15 Group’s "Accion!" Virtual Latino Film Screenings takes place online

September 17: US Mint-Smithsonian Jovita Idár Quarter Celebration at Historic Market Square

September 23 – 24: Mezclas Acústicas at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

September 30: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at La Villita Historic Arts Village

October 13: Celebrando Tradiciones – Cuentos, Bailes y Música at the Guadalupe Theater

October 14: 6th Annual Fiesta Alegria takes place online

October 14 – 15: San Antonio Charro Association Anniversary Charreada takes place at Padre Park

Pearl Brewery

Dieciséis de Septiembre

Saturday, September 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pearl is celebrating Dieciséis de Septiembre, or the Sixteenth of September, honoring Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The celebration will include live musical performances, a grito contest, and activities for the kids including Lotería, guitar painting and more.

Vamos a Bailar with Esta Noche Dance Company

Sundays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, & Oct. 8 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Pearl and Esta Noche Dance Company partner to bring free, high-energy dance classes to Pearl Park this fall! Classes are open to the public and will feature a mix of bachata and salsa classes that are geared towards all levels.

Mercadito Cultural

Wednesday night markets starting September 20

Pearl Farmers Market presents “Mercadito Cultural” from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on September 20, 27 and October 4. Join us as we support talented chefs, artisans, and captivating performances that showcase the richness of Hispanic culture including live performances by Mariachi Las Alteñas each week.

Cultura. Orgullo. Corazon Mural

Wednesday, September 11

Pearl and MMCreative Studio will present a colorful mural meant to capture the spirit of San Antonio through three powerful words: Cultura. Orgullo. Corazón. which translates to Culture. Pride. Heart.

Alebrije Collection

Wednesday, October 4 – Sunday, October 8

For the first time ever, Pearl will be home to two Alebrijes from the private collection of Chef Johnny Hernandez and La Gloria. These colorful spirit creatures will light up Pearl for one weekend only.

Calavera Collection

Wednesday, September 20 – Sunday, October 1

Pearl will be home to four Calaveras from the private collection of Chef Johnny Hernandez and La Gloria. Each Calavera is created in partnership with a local artist and features colorful flowers, patterns and stories.

Chiles en Nogada Dinner at Cured

Saturday, September 16 | 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm | Cured

Join Chef Steve McHugh and Chef Sergio Remolina for a very special three-course meal with wine pairings celebrating Mexican Independence Day and the history of Chiles en Nogada.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation

Saturday, Sept. 16 8 p.m. Roosevelt Park Pool

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Selena movie showing Saturday as part of its Free Movies in the Pool series.

IKEA

Saturday, September 23 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Make plans to visit IKEA Live Oak on 9/23 and treat the family to a fun day of celebrating Hispanic Heritage with food samplings, crafts, and more!

Wine 210

Wednesday, Sept. 27 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

6387 Babcock Rd.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an in-person wine tasting, enjoy authentic flavors as we toast our culture!

Fleet Feet San Antonio

Saturday, October 1 7:30 p.m.

The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks Drive