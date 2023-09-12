San Antonio celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with popular movie this week

Selena is a film that celebrates the life of Tejano singer and Cumbia Queen Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Selena movie at Roosevelt Park Pool this Saturday, according to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

The post says doors open at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

Selena is a film that celebrates the life of Tejano singer and Cumbia Queen Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

This event will close the pool at 7 p.m. for cleaning and reopen at 8 p.m. Restrooms will also be unavailable between 7-8 p.m.

Small coolers filled with fruit and water are allowed, according to the post.