San Antonio celebrates Diez y Seis de Septiembre with Fiesta Patrias

The event is being held at Centro de Artes Gallery and will include a special performance by the Guadalupe Dance Company.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture and Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission held an event Tuesday to announce the kickoff of Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2023.

Seveal local leaders were in attendence, including Teri Castillo, who is both the City Council District 5 representative and the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission Liaison, and Krystal Jones, Executive Director of the Department of Arts & Culture, among others.

The festivities commemorate Mexico's independence from Spain in 1810 and honoring San Antonio's strong connection to Mexico.

