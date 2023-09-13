San Antonio College opens esports arena

The gaming arena is the first in the Alamo Colleges District.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College officially opened its own esports arena on Wednesday, the latest local institution to do so as the Alamo City continues working to a be a hub for one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

The gaming arena is the first in the Alamo College District with the ultimate goal of having schools compete against each other.

The arena is located on campus in the Loftin Student Center in room 260. It will be open to all SAC students to play games such as Counterstrike 2, Rocket League, and Raid Shadow Legends on 16 Alienware computer stations.

Esports is a fast growing extra-curricular activity at college campuses across the nation with schools forming official student teams.

The esports industry is a multi-billion dollar industry that has been expanding in San Antonio since 2020. A couple of programs have emerged at other local colleges including Texas A&M - San Antonio and St. Mary's University.

